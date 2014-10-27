AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Audi Engine Timing Chain Failure Due to Lack of Maintenance

If you’ve been working on cars as long as me, you’ll remember the first timing belt you did and thought, “what was wrong with timing chains?” It was only a year ago, when I was working on a 2005 Audi A6 Quattro with a 3.2L engine with a broken timing chain tensioner and bent valves, that I started thinking, “what was wrong with timing belts?”

Audi Engine Timing Diagnostics

Photo 1 (Click to enlarge)

After years of timing belts, Audi and VW switched back to chains on some of their cars in 2005. For years, they had the timing belt turning one cam and a chain with a variable valve timing tensioner running the other cam. The 3.2L Audi engine has no less than four chains running the oil pump and keeping everything in time. We ­believe it’s a lack of maintenance, specifically oil changes, that’s causing some of the failures we’ve seen, so let’s take a look at what’s ­happening.

We aren’t sure why, but the failures we’ve seen all involve the right-side cylinder head. The tensioner will fail, allowing the chain to jump. The customer will complain of very poor running and lots of engine noise. The MIL will be lit and cam position codes will be stored. These six cylinders don’t run very well on just the left bank of cylinders and, depending on how many teeth the chain has jumped, the car may not run at all.

Audi Engine Timing Diagnostics Photo 2

Photo 2 (Click to enlarge)

Upon inspection, we can find low to no compression in the right bank cylinders. Replacing the tensioner and repairing the head is not a difficult job, but it’s time-consuming and there are some special tools you’ll need to do the job (see Photo 1). You’ll need to quote a couple hours of ­diagnostic time to do a compression check and to pull the cam covers and verify that the cams are out of alignment.

We’ve done a half dozen of the 3.2L engines this year and fielded questions about ­rebuilt heads or installing used engines, and we found the most cost-effective way to ­repair these for the customer with the best return for us is to repair or rebuild the engine in-house. It’s basically doing a head gasket and lapping in some new valves, so let’s get started.

Bob Howlett

Bob Howlett joined the Swedish Solution crew in 1985 and bought the business 10 years ago. Bob is an ASE-certified Master Technician and is an L1 Advanced Level Specialist. The Swedish Solution specializes in Saab, Volvo, VW and Audi, but it employs four ASE Master Technicians who can service all makes and models.

  • SuperBeats4life .

    Hi just got one of those q5 with this 3.2..is this the same engine from earlier a6 a8….i would like to perform this job (driver side head is the problemso was wondering if the timing tools used for the a6 a8 3.2 engine are the same or not?thank you

  • john

    should I replace the cylinder head gasket as well while en I am in there?

  • john

    should I replace the cylinder head gasket as well while I am in there?

    • SuperBeats4life .

      If you’re pulling the head…then yes new gasket and more important new bolts,and follow bolt sequence and torque specifications. …

      • John

        Thanks man.

  • John

    I just wanna thank you for this article, I recently bought a 2005 Audi A6 at auction with bad engine for $3500 at an auction. It turned out it was a right cylinder tensioner and bent valves issues after low compression display on the dashboard. This article and the repair manual have helped fix it all by myslef and saved me thousands!. Thanks for taking the time to write this.

  • Silvia

    We have a 2005 A6 Quatro 3.2 with 168,000 miles that we still owe $5,000 on. Just told the timing chain needs to be replaced at $5,000 cost. Our dilemma is to fix or not? Otherwise, it’s been a great car in the 3 years we’ve owned it. And we love driving it. But, can we expect more such repairs after this one?

    • SuperBeats4life .

      It’s a german car so at 168k miles if it didn’t had the required maintenance done to it…i would sell it/trade it, this kind of cars go from what their value is down do nothing in a blink,also who diagnosed it …how they came up with this result? If you keep it shop around it’s a little high 5k but I also don’t know where you are so that plays as well…how I know?..I’m a used car dealer/bodyshop/mechanic/ and see this at the auction all the time

      • Jay

        Bob,

        Its my understanding that you can get at upper chains without having to either pull the engine or remove the transmission. Just wondering why you indicate that you need to pull the transmission to get the chains out?

    • Canovic Jojo Villasin Jr

      What did you decide on doing? I have the same problem and cost of repair $5k at the low end. If you did sell it, did you have to sell it junk?

  • R Clark Stewart

    I own 2 3.2 vehicles and not one issue, nor have I heard of any. It’s Audi’s best and most reliable engine, period.

  • Thomas Price

    I had my timing chain replaced 2 weeks ago, drove it away from the garage then the car broke down (All the valves bent). Garage refusing to put it right. They said it happened because of the VVT sprocket needed replacing which they didn’t tell me. VW Jetta 1.4 TSI (2007) only done 38000 miles. Absolutely gutted,

  • Doug Stack

    Bob, what an excellent write up. I have an 05 with same issue which I am about to dig into. I noticed in your write up you refer to page 50 photo 15. This makes me wonder if there is an even more detailed writeup I could read up on? I just like to be as knowledgable as possible before jumping into it. thanks again! oh yes one more question… how do you tell if chain has been stretched?

  • robert howlett

    Doug, I would plan on doing the chains. We normally quote them and we did on this job too but the warranty company would not pay for the extra labor to pull the transmission and parts to do the job and the customer didn’t want to either. The car came in less than a year later with a rattling chain and the warranty company did pay to pull the transmission to replace the chain. This time the customer paid us to do whatever else we recommended because her extended warranty was about to expire. If you are going to keep the car, pull the transmission and do the chains. I don’t know where you might find a more detailed write up other than to go online and goggle it or a library and read a factory manual.

    • Doug Stack

      thank you

  • Steve T

    Stay away from Audi. After they lie and deny the oiling issue. This $7-$14k fix will really put you over the edge. We went to the dealer with a check engine light and they “cleared the codes” and it lasted 18k more miles and then the chain stretched and engine failure. 25 trips to the dealer and 6 tows in 98k miles. Sell your Audi and buy a reliable vehicle which the manufacturer stands behind. Audi 2.0 is a lemon and they aren’t standing behind it…

    • Irish

      Please tell me more about the oiling issue.

    • Tyler

      You sir are some simpleton….

      Best vehicles I have ever owned are VW Audi….and still have 3 vehicles from within that family. All are running, with zero issues, ranging in mileage from 80,000km – 240,000km.

      I guess what you meant to say was “be careful if you don’t like taking care of things”

  • Robert Holmes

    Where would one get the special tools to do this? Thanks in advance.

  • William Schoor

    Help! I own a 2007 Audi A6 with a 3.2 L engine. It currently has 122,000 miles on the vehicle and in my opinion have been well-maintained. Last fall I took it into the dealership as I noticed I had a small oil leak. They sent me home after two days of keeping the car saying they could not replicate where the oil leak was coming from and to keep an eye on it. In late March the car started making a horrible sound in the engine almost like I was trying to turn into diesel engine. I took it to the service center at the Audi dealership and they kept the car for two days… Telling me that they would have to crack into the engine in order to diagnose the problem and that it would cost to do such. After three days they called me to tell me that the vehicle needed an oil pump at a cost of $4300. However my service advisor told me that the technician in the head foreman of the shop said that that was really just a Band-Aid fix and they recommended me getting entirely new engine at a cost of $26,000. To say that I was dumbfounded and shocked was an understatement !!! I had them button the car back up… And took it home to my garage to sit as I had to travel on business. When I returned I pulled the car back out of the garage and the amount of oil on the floor look like the Exxon Valdez mess as opposed to the quarter size oil droplets I had before. Not to mention they left certain clips out of plastic retaining holes and cracked the shroud that covers the back part of the engine where the Audi rings sit. I’ve always use that a coil in this engine since I purchased the car into thousand and nine with only 16,000 miles. It is received all of its regular scheduled services and always gone in for additional maintenance whenever required. At this point I have put an entire bottle of Lucas oil in it to see about coating the components. Upon start up it still makes the noise but after 20 minutes of driving the noise disappears entirely. I think they taking a vantage of me, however honestly I’m not a mechanic of this nature. Anyone have any thoughts? And do you know of a good, honest shop in Dallas Texas? Thank you in advance!

    • Steve

      Will they are 100% taking advantage of you. The oil pump is no where close to $4300 and the engine is no where close to $26,000. Go to a different shop or dealer.

  • Kim S

    Have you seen issues with this engine in 2008 A4’s? Is it typically happening at some mileage i.e… 100k? Had an 05 same engine got rid of it before any issues then bought this 08. Friend had an 05 A6 had this problem was like $5K to fix which seemed high to me

