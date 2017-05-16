Original Video/inspection 2 days ago VIDEO: Getting The Most Out Of Your Inspections Share Tweet Print Email Adam Redling,administratorView bio Bio Recent Posts Popular Posts VIDEO: Getting The Most Out Of Your InspectionsHow To Talk To Your Customers About Winter Wiper UseCold and Flu: Prepare Your Shop For The SeasonSelling Batteries In The Summer HeatSerpentine Belts: Inspecting And Replacing VIDEO: Getting The Most Out Of Your Inspections Adam Redling delivers three tips to get the most out of your vehicles inspections and fill your sales pipeline more efficiently. Sponsored by Manager SE from Mitchell1.