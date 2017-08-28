VIDEO: Radiator Cap Diagnostics For Water Pump Or Radiator Leaks
Andrew Markel explains how replacing the radiator cap is critical to any water pump or radiator leak job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
