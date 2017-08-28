Original Video/radiator caps
ago

VIDEO: Radiator Cap Diagnostics For Water Pump Or Radiator Leaks

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

Andrew Markel explains how replacing the radiator cap is critical to any water pump or radiator leak job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.