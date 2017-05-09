Original Video/Electrical
VIDEO: Modern Wiring Diagrams

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

View bio

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

Andrew Markel shows how to navigate modern wiring diagrams faster by looking at more than just the wiring. Sponsored by ProDemand from Mitchell1.

