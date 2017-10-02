Original Video/oil filter
ago

VIDEO: Misfires On Vehicles With Cartridge Oil Filters

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

View bio

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

Andrew Markel goes over misfire conditions that can occur after an oil change on a vehicle with a cartridge oil filter. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

