VIDEO: Misfires On Vehicles With Cartridge Oil Filters
Andrew Markel goes over misfire conditions that can occur after an oil change on a vehicle with a cartridge oil filter. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: Misfires On Vehicles With Cartridge Oil Filters
Race To The Bottom: Why Charging More For Brake Jobs Keeps Customers Coming Back
VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene
VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics
Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics
Andrew Markel goes over misfire conditions that can occur after an oil change on a vehicle with a cartridge oil filter. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.