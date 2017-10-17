Original Video/fluid
ago

VIDEO: Factory Fill On Older Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

View bio

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

VIDEO: Factory Fill On Older Vehicles

Why Springs Matter: More Than A Coil Of Steel, Springs Are The Foundation Of Stability

VIDEO: Brake Pull Diagnostics And Steering

Head Gasket FAQs

Top TPMS Tips

VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics

VIDEO: Misfires On Vehicles With Cartridge Oil Filters

VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene

Toyota Brake Job: 2009-2015 Venza Applications

Race To The Bottom: Why Charging More For Brake Jobs Keeps Customers Coming Back

Andrew Markel discusses the importance of factory fill, and why fluid specifications change after a car rolls off the line. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Show Full Article