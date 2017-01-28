Import Insights: Mercedes-Benz (January 2017)

The Newly Redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA

The newly redesigned 2018 GLA offers “Active Brake Assist” standard. It warns the driver if there is not sufficient distance to the vehicle in front and, if required, delivers situation-appropriate braking. If the system detects that the driver is reacting too late, it initiates autonomous braking in order to prevent the collision or minimize the consequences. The GLA is also standard-equipped with “Attention Assist,” which can detect typical signs of drowsiness via the steering behavior and warn the driver.

One of the high-tech components of the four-cylinder turbo engine is the spray-guided direct petrol injection. Piezo injectors centrally located in the four combustion chambers inject the fuel at a pressure of up to 200 bar. The combination of multiple fuel injection and multi-spark ignition improves fuel economy and significantly increases thermodynamic efficiency, leading to low exhaust emissions.

The agile and dynamic power transfer is assisted by the AMG Speedshift DCT seven-speed sports transmission. Thanks to shorter ratios selected in gears three to seven, the driver senses an even more appealing acceleration experience in all speed ranges.

For optimal traction even in poor road surface conditions, the standard all-wheel-drive AMG Performance 4MATIC system transfers the drive power to all wheels. The torque is steplessly and variably distributed to the front and rear axle. This configuration results in an optimal ratio of sportiness, efficiency and traction to match the driving situation.

The New E-Class Coupe

With its expressive proportions, clear and sensual design and long-distance comfort for four people, the new E-Class Coupe combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of-the-art technology. It also offers the intelligence of the E-Class family with full smartphone integration, a widescreen cockpit and the latest driver-assistance systems. A powerful engine and comfortable suspension with selective damping guarantee a sporty and agile driving experience.

A powerful and efficient 3.0L V6 biturbo engine, equipped with ECO Start/Stop, provides lively performance and great fun behind the wheel.

Both the E400 and E400 4MATIC Coupes are equipped as standard with the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows fast gearshifting along with lower engine speeds. This has a particularly beneficial effect on efficiency and noise.

The new E-Class Coupe can be equipped with a multi-chamber air suspension. Three chambers of different sizes in the spring struts of the rear axle and two in the spring struts of the front axle make it possible to control the hardness of the suspension in three stages. In this way, the occupants enjoy a soft basic suspension along with the secure feeling of good handling stability at higher speeds.

The standard Dynamic Select system not only makes it possible to select the suspension characteristics in combination with Air Body Control, but it also enables the driver to influence other vehicle settings — such as throttle response, ECO Start/Stop function, transmission shift points and more.

The Drive Pilot system represents Mercedes-Benz’s next step along the road to semi-autonomous driving. With Distance Pilot Distronic, it is able to keep the car at the correct distance behind other vehicles on all types of road, and also automatically follow them at a speed of up to 130 mph.