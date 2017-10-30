VIDEO: Tie Rod Replacement After Curb Strike
Andrew Markel explains the importance of replacing a bent tie rod with an OE quality replacement part. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: Tie Rod Replacement After Curb Strike
VIDEO: Crankshaft Vibration And Belt Components
VIDEO: Factory Fill On Older Vehicles
Why Springs Matter: More Than A Coil Of Steel, Springs Are The Foundation Of Stability
Andrew Markel explains the importance of replacing a bent tie rod with an OE quality replacement part. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.