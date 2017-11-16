News
TPMS Tool Updates From OTC Include Expanded Coverage For 2017 Model Year Vehicles

OTC released the 2017 TPMS software update for the OTC 3834 TPR Activation Tool and 3838 OBD II TPMS Tool. The updates include expanded vehicle coverage and several functionality improvements for the 3438 and expanded vehicle coverage for the 3838.

The OTC 3834 TPR Activation Tool is an intuitive and simple to use standalone TPMS activation tool. Software updates for the OTC 3834 include:

  • Added sensor coverage for 287 model year 2017+ vehicles
  • Support for Encore, Evolve, Genisys and Genisys Touch scan tool for model year 2015
  • Updated coverage for Schrader EZ-sensor and HUF IntelliSens
  • Added EZSensor 35000 support


The OTC 3838 OBD II TPMS Tool is both a sensor activation and diagnostic device that features a wireless OBD II module for TPMS sensor registration. Software updates for the OTC 3838 include:

  • Expanded coverage for many vehicles MY 2011-2016 from various manufacturers, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Infiniti, Toyota, Nissan, Kia, Alfa Romeo, Maserati and more.

