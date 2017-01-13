Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Tenneco recently announced that it is supplying clean air technologies on the all-new Daimler NRM engine family, which is featured on the 2016 E-Class, C-Class and 2017 S-Class global platforms. According to Daimler, the four-cylinder diesel engine delivers around 13 percent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, with all aftertreatment technologies configured directly onto the engine in a close-coupled position to enable greater fuel economy.

Tenneco is supplying the complete hot-end aftertreatment system for diesel applications, which includes the Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, the mixer and the SCR-Coated Diesel Particulate Filter with an SCR substrate in a fully-assembled module with sensors.

The system’s fully insulated, ultra-compact assembly enables more efficient thermal management for both the aftertreatment components and overall engine environment, according to Tenneco. The modular assembly also provides greater packaging flexibility, and incorporates construction and functionality designed to fulfill future emissions requirements such as WLTP and RDE, which will apply to all 2017 model-year vehicles in Europe.

“We’re pleased to partner with Daimler on this important new family of engines,” said Henry Hummel, Tenneco executive vice president and general manager, Clean Air. “We’re committed to working with customers like Daimler to ensure that we can provide clean air solutions today that meet emissions requirements today and tomorrow.”

Product engineering and development was conducted at Tenneco’s global clean air engineering center in Edenkoben, Germany. Tenneco produces the aftertreatment system at its manufacturing facility in Stanowice, Poland.