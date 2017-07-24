Robinair Introduces New 1234yf Machine For Standard And High-Voltage Systems



Robinair has released the new, fully automatic AC1234-4, its newest machine for 1234yf systems. Capable of servicing both standard and high-voltage AC systems, the Robinair AC1234-4 is highly accurate and reliable, according to the company. The new machine is available now in North America.

Offering automatic features, technicians can program the AC1234-4 for service and return when complete. The machine features an automatic internal tank refill and an automatic oil drain to show the amount of oil removed during service. An automatic air purge removes any air accumulated in the internal tank while programmable vacuum operation quickly reaches the necessary vacuum level in nearly any condition.

Equipped with an integrated refrigerant identifier, AC1234-4 samples refrigerant prior to recovery and features a system leak test to identify gross leaks. A color graphical display allows technicians to track recovery. The liquid refrigerant flushing function cleans AC systems or individual components with liquid refrigerant instead of harsh chemicals.

The Robinair AC1234-4 offers 98.5 percent recovery efficiency and precise charge accuracy to better than a half-ounce of the programmed charge amount, according to the company. The machine meets or exceeds SAE J2927 and J2843 standards for R-1234yf recovery.