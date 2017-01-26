News/master cylinder Line
ago

Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Wagner Introduces New LongLife HD Lamps Offering Longer Service In Trucking, Utility And Municipal Vehicles, And Automotive Applications

Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line

SMP Releases 242 New Parts For Standard, Intermotor Brands

Check Out The January Issue Of ImportCar Magazine

Ultimate Underhood Retro: Ignition Points

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage

Raybestos has added new part number applications to its line of professional-grade master cylinders, increasing import coverage for a variety of vehicle makes, including Honda, Isuzu, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo.

“We recently increased import coverage for our Raybestos master cylinders to give our customers more of what they need for their brake businesses – new parts that fit each application as well as the original – ensuring consistent, safe and reliable performance,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Whether for import or domestic vehicles, Raybestos master cylinders come ready to bench bleed and install, with no assembly required.”

Raybestos professional-grade master cylinders match OE fit, form and function. Raybestos adds that it also always replicates the original aluminum design.

“We are particular about the design and components used in the construction of our master cylinders,” said Grons. “That attention to detail ensures that our customers can rely on Raybestos for the quality and performance they expect from an industry leader.”

For more information, visit the new website at raybestos.com.

Show Full Article