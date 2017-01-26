Raybestos Adds New Import Coverage To Master Cylinder Line

Raybestos has added new part number applications to its line of professional-grade master cylinders, increasing import coverage for a variety of vehicle makes, including Honda, Isuzu, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo.

“We recently increased import coverage for our Raybestos master cylinders to give our customers more of what they need for their brake businesses – new parts that fit each application as well as the original – ensuring consistent, safe and reliable performance,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Whether for import or domestic vehicles, Raybestos master cylinders come ready to bench bleed and install, with no assembly required.”

Raybestos professional-grade master cylinders match OE fit, form and function. Raybestos adds that it also always replicates the original aluminum design.

“We are particular about the design and components used in the construction of our master cylinders,” said Grons. “That attention to detail ensures that our customers can rely on Raybestos for the quality and performance they expect from an industry leader.”

For more information, visit the new website at raybestos.com.