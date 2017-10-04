Maximize Diagnostic Capabilities With New Snap-on Software Upgrade 17.4



With the new Snap-on Software Upgrade 17.4, today’s automotive repair professionals will find their diagnostic tools become enhanced, expanded and more exceptional than ever before, maximizing their capabilities to diagnose any challenge that pulls into the bay, says the company. The latest upgrade covers 49 domestic, Asian and European vehicle makes with general repairs as well as newly expanded collision repair coverage. It features new 2017 factory-level coverage for Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda and Subaru, with 2016 optional coverage for BMW, MINI, Land Rover, Smart and Volvo.

“When a diagnostic tool receives current vehicle coverage, it gives its owner more capabilities to take on even the most challenging general and collision repair jobs,” said Leian Wunderlich, software program manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “With Software Upgrade 17.4, both shop owners and technicians can service vehicles faster and with more accuracy, time savings and profit than ever before.”

Additional reasons to upgrade include: codes, data, functional tests, resets, adaptations, guided component tests, Auto ID, One-Touch Code Scan and Clear, on-tool training, plus verified common replacement parts and expert knowledge on tools with SureTrack. Software upgrade 17.4 offers access to over 4.9 million codes, tests, tips and data for 1981-2017 model years, with the most extensive coverage outside of the factory tool.

Snap-on customers can complete more jobs in-house while continuing to grow their clientele and business with new coverage. Highlights include:



Chrysler engine scripted tests and body related systems

Ford keyless fob, keypad code programming and mode 6 data enhancements

Hyundai/Kia body systems

Nissan Titan coverage

Acura/Honda/Mitsubishi proprietary freeze-frame data

Mazda lighting coverage

Harley-Davidson (optional) radio configuration

Electronic parking brake functions

Software Upgrade 17.4 also includes coverage for more than 4.3 million Fast-Track guided component tests, including new HVAC and steering system coverage, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter coverage, Subaru CVT coverage, Ford F-450 and F-550 coverage and much more.

Snap-on software subscriptions and data packages provide comprehensive, consistent coverage and capabilities for late-model and older vehicles. Diagnostic tools automatically stay up-to-date and technicians stay at their maximum earning potential.

