News/LIQUI MOLY
ago

LIQUI MOLY Unveils A New Look Online

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Ranger Wheel Balancer Features Faster Speeds While Taking Up Less Space

CRP Automotive Introduces New Packaging For Pentosin Brand

Actron Offers New Waterproof Dual Plane Inspection Camera Adapter For Videoscope

Bartec Announces Its Latest Software Update For TPMS Tools

Robinair Offers New 1234YF Recover, Recycle, Recharge Machine

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

Snap-on Offers New Full-Line Catalog


German oil and additive specialist LIQUI MOLY has unveiled a new online appearance. The company has relaunched its website at liqui-moly.us.

“It not only looks more attractive, it also offers improved functions,” said Peter Baumann, LIQUI MOLY marketing director.

An oil guide that tells users which is the right oil for a particular vehicle has now been expanded. And it’s easier to use the supply search function listing retailers and garages that sell LIQUI MOLY. The product database has been revised as well, to provide details of the numerous products quickly and in a clearly structured format. The website now offers numerous application tips (“Is it OK to mix motor oils?”) and also background knowledge (“What is motor oil actually made of?”).

Liqui-moly.us is our digital showcase,” said Baumann. “It’s our communication hub.”

The new website has been formatted with responsive design, allowing for unlimited use on smartphones and tablets. Following a redesign of its German website, liqui-moly.us is the first national LIQUI MOLY website to appear with this new design.

Show Full Article