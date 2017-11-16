Bosch Expands Coverage To More Than 48.8M Vehicles In November

Bosch has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Chrysler, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Acura, Ford, Mazda and more in November. The new SKUs cover more than 48.8 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles needing replacement brakes, spark plugs, starters and alternators.

Bosch brake pads

Ten new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 3.9 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2008-’16 Chrysler Town & Country, 2012-’15 Dodge Durango, 2012-’13 BMW 320i, 2014-’17 Acura MDX and more. The new part numbers feature synthetic lubricant included with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications.

Ten new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening. The pads are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value, according to Bosch.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 890,000 late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2016 Honda Pilot, 2016 Fiat 500X, 2006-’07 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6, 2000-’03 Volkswagen EuroVan and more.

Bosch Spark Plugs

Bosch continues to expand the spark plug product line, adding 38 new SKUs in the month of November. Through the addition of these new part numbers, coverage is extended to an additional 40 million domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation. The new SKUs feature the latest in Double Iridium, Iridium, Double Platinum and Platinum technology for today’s advanced engines with gasoline-direct injection (GDI), turbochargers and superchargers, as well as Nickel-Yttrium/Copper technologies for naturally-aspirated engines.

Two new laser welded platinum spark plug SKUs cover vehicles, including the 2002-’04 Aston Martin DB7 6.0L V12, 1966 VW Beetle 1.3L H4, 2007-’10 Cadillac STS 4.6L V8 and more.

Thirteen new nickel-yttrium/copper-core spark plug SKUs cover vehicles including the 2011-’14 Chrysler 200 2.4L L4 (VIN B), 2008 Dodge Avenger 2.4L L4 (VIN K), 1996-2002 Toyota 4Runner 3.4L V6 and more.

Four new OE fine wire laser-welded double iridium pin-to-pin spark plug SKUs cover vehicles including the 2013-’15 Acura ILX 2.0L L4 (R20A5), 2013-’14 Santa Fe 2.4L, 2013-’17 Lexus ES300h 2.5L L4 and more.

15 new OE fine wire laser welded double iridium spark plug SKUs cover vehicles including the 2008-’14 Ford Expedition 5.4L V8, 2015-’16 Cadillac Escalade 6.2L V8, 2013-’16 Dodge Dart 2.0L L4 cyl and more.

Three OE fine wire laser welded double platinum spark plug SKUs cover vehicles including the 2017 Ford E-350 6.2L V8, 1997 Subaru Legacy 2.5L H4, 2017 Porsche 911 3.0L Turbo and more.

One new OE fine wire laser welded iridium spark plug SKU covers vehicles including the 2003-’04 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2.0L Turbo and 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, Evolution MR; Evolution RS 2.0L Turbo (VIN D; 4G63).

Bosch alternators and starters (Rotating Machines)

Twenty-one new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including 14 SKUs for remanufactured alternators and seven SKUs for remanufactured starters. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 3.3 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2013-’17 Nissan Altima 2.5L L4, 2012-’16 Ford F-250 Super Duty 6.7L V8, 2014-’16 Ford Fusion 1.5L L4, 2010-’15 Toyota Venza 2.7L L4 and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100 percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service, the company says.

“Bosch is committed to expanding our product lines every month while providing OE fit form and function,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA. “We work tirelessly to provide technicians with the quality parts they depend on to complete their repairs every day.”

For more information on Bosch new product communication, click here.