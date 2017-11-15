ANCO Introduces Premium Conventional Wiper Blade Series For Passenger Vehicles

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ ANCO brand has released a new series of conventional wiper blades for light vehicles. Known collectively as ANCO’s 97-Series wipers, these premium blades offer complete conventional coverage across 97 percent of vehicles in operation (VIO) in North America, in a size range from 12- to 22-inches, 24-inch, 26-inch and 28-inch.

Each wiper is manufactured with Duraklear Plus, an exclusive, advanced rubber compound to provide consistent, streak-free performance, maintainable at highway speeds. These wipers also are outfitted with the Redi-Fit connection system that eliminates the use of loose-pack connectors for fast, easy installation. Each blade uses a patented link construction method with polymer bearing surfaces, eliminating metal-to-metal abrasion and improving rotational performance to improve blade-to-windshield contact. Equipped with four layers of corrosion protection – galvanized steel, phosphate coating, E-coat dip paint process and final gloss top coat – these blades resist rust in the most adverse driving conditions, according to the company. In addition, bridges are formed from high-strength low alloy (HSLA) material for increased strength and durability.

“ANCO’s new 97-Series wipers will help drivers see the road more clearly in all types of driving conditions,” said Eli Wolnerman, brand manager, ANCO Wipers. “These premium conventional wiper blades offer ease of installation in addition to superior performance and dependability.”

More information can be found at the ANCO website at ANCOwipers.com.