Stant Introduces New Cabinet Program

Stant has introduced a new cabinet program where customers can decide which free Stant products come inside, according to Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corp.

“Stant is known for best-to-market quality, coverage and customer support, and this cabinet program is no exception,” said Ethier. “Not only does the cabinet pay for itself, but the accompanying free products are needed to service customers’ vehicles today; they are not applications that will sit on a shelf for years.”

When purchasing a newly designed Stant cabinet, Stant customers can choose 100 points’ worth of free radiator, fuel and gas caps as well as thermostats for popular nameplates including GM, Ford, Chrysler and Toyota. Stant SuperStat thermostats, the premier thermostat on the market, also may be selected and, as an added bonus, a free Stant baseball cap will be included with every order.

For more information about the new Stant Cabinet program, contact a Stant sales representative. To learn more about Stant caps and thermostats and other Stant products, visit Stant.com.