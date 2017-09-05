News
ago

‘Shocktober 2’ Promotion Offers Consumers A New Way To Save On Monroe Ride Control Products

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

CRC Industries Launches GDI Service Pack At NAPA AutoCare Centers

'Shocktober 2' Promotion Offers Consumers A New Way To Save On Monroe Ride Control Products

IPA Offers Electric Brake Force Meter For Brake-Controller Testing

Coats GTS Series Tire Changers Feature Tiltback Design

Innova Diagnostic Scan Tool Reads ABS And SRS Codes

Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand To Speed Up Multi-Code Diagnostics

Bosch Expands Rotating Machine And Braking Lines To Cover Nearly 6M Vehicles

CRP Automotive Introduces Special Pentosin Transmission Fluid Service Kits


Consumers can earn a Visa Prepaid card for a two- or four-corner purchase of qualifying Monroe or Rancho ride control products through the Shocktober 2 promotion this fall.

“Fall is a critical time to promote ride control inspection,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager, Tenneco. “Shocktober 2 is an exciting and effective way to remind and educate consumers about the value of shocks and struts,­ and their importance in improving control and handling. Plus, it gives consumers a chance to save if replacement is needed, even if only two units are purchased.”

Available at participating parts and service locations in North America from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, the new Shocktober 2 promotion includes qualifying Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts; Reflex shocks, struts and cartridges; Max-Air shocks; Gas-Magnum shocks; Monroe Load Adjusting shocks; Monroe Quick-Strut replacement assemblies; and Rancho RS5000, RS5000X, RS7000MT and RS9000XL series units. Consumers who purchase a combination of four qualifying shocks or struts or a pair of shocks or struts for a single vehicle will be eligible to receive a Visa Prepaid card. To learn which specific qualifying products are included in the Shocktober 2 promotion, visit Monroe.com.

The Monroe Shocktober 2 promotion offers up to an $80 Visa Prepaid card for qualifying purchases of four Monroe struts, including Monroe Quick-Strut replacement assemblies. For purchases of two qualifying Monroe or Rancho shocks and two Monroe struts, consumers can earn a $60 Visa Prepaid card. To earn a $30 Visa Prepaid card, consumers must purchase two qualifying Monroe struts or four qualifying Monroe or Rancho shocks. To earn a $10 Visa Prepaid card, consumers must purchase two qualifying Monroe or Rancho shocks.

The Monroe Shocktober 2 promotion forms will be available at Monroe.com. All submission forms must be postmarked by Nov. 30. The rebate does not include installation/labor costs and is only valid on qualifying products.

The Feel the Difference Guarantee enables consumers to experience the benefits of renewed vehicle control, handling, stability and comfort during a risk-free 90-day or 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trial period. Those not satisfied with their purchase can return to the service provider during the trial period to receive a refund of the original purchase price (less any discounts and/or rebates), as well as reimbursement of labor costs of up to $100 per axle and wheel alignment up to $80, if applicable, when performed by a service professional. Guarantee excludes 4XXXX and CXXXX series units and other restrictions apply; see Monroe.com for details and products covered by the guarantee.

For more information about the Monroe “Shocktober 2” promotion, contact a Monroe sales representative or parts provider or visit Monroe.com.

Show Full Article