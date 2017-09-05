‘Shocktober 2’ Promotion Offers Consumers A New Way To Save On Monroe Ride Control Products



Consumers can earn a Visa Prepaid card for a two- or four-corner purchase of qualifying Monroe or Rancho ride control products through the Shocktober 2 promotion this fall.

“Fall is a critical time to promote ride control inspection,” said Andrew DeSmidt, promotions manager, Tenneco. “Shocktober 2 is an exciting and effective way to remind and educate consumers about the value of shocks and struts,­ and their importance in improving control and handling. Plus, it gives consumers a chance to save if replacement is needed, even if only two units are purchased.”

Available at participating parts and service locations in North America from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, the new Shocktober 2 promotion includes qualifying Monroe OESpectrum shocks and struts; Reflex shocks, struts and cartridges; Max-Air shocks; Gas-Magnum shocks; Monroe Load Adjusting shocks; Monroe Quick-Strut replacement assemblies; and Rancho RS5000, RS5000X, RS7000MT and RS9000XL series units. Consumers who purchase a combination of four qualifying shocks or struts or a pair of shocks or struts for a single vehicle will be eligible to receive a Visa Prepaid card. To learn which specific qualifying products are included in the Shocktober 2 promotion, visit Monroe.com.

The Monroe Shocktober 2 promotion offers up to an $80 Visa Prepaid card for qualifying purchases of four Monroe struts, including Monroe Quick-Strut replacement assemblies. For purchases of two qualifying Monroe or Rancho shocks and two Monroe struts, consumers can earn a $60 Visa Prepaid card. To earn a $30 Visa Prepaid card, consumers must purchase two qualifying Monroe struts or four qualifying Monroe or Rancho shocks. To earn a $10 Visa Prepaid card, consumers must purchase two qualifying Monroe or Rancho shocks.

The Monroe Shocktober 2 promotion forms will be available at Monroe.com. All submission forms must be postmarked by Nov. 30. The rebate does not include installation/labor costs and is only valid on qualifying products.

The Feel the Difference Guarantee enables consumers to experience the benefits of renewed vehicle control, handling, stability and comfort during a risk-free 90-day or 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) trial period. Those not satisfied with their purchase can return to the service provider during the trial period to receive a refund of the original purchase price (less any discounts and/or rebates), as well as reimbursement of labor costs of up to $100 per axle and wheel alignment up to $80, if applicable, when performed by a service professional. Guarantee excludes 4XXXX and CXXXX series units and other restrictions apply; see Monroe.com for details and products covered by the guarantee.

For more information about the Monroe “Shocktober 2” promotion, contact a Monroe sales representative or parts provider or visit Monroe.com.