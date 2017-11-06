SCHRADER Launches New Black TPMS Service Kit

With black alloy wheels becoming more popular for both aftermarket fitment and as an OE option, SCHRADER, a global leader in tire pressure monitoring systems, has released a service kit with black valves for the EZ-sensor 2.0, which enables the typical silver valve to be replaced with a black version.

Although the SCHRADER Service Kit is produced for aftermarket use, it delivers 100 percent of the OE quality. As an OE manufacturer, SCHRADER develops and produces its entire product range (including valves) in-house, adhering to the strict OE quality standards. The black valves (item number 5061B-10) pass through several quality controls before release, including tests for salt and corrosion resistance, material strength and speed tests to ensure the components provide nothing but the best quality and safety for customers and drivers.

The new black valve includes a protective washer, which allows the stem to be mounted gently on the alloy wheel to avoid any scratches.

The service kit is designed to fit the EZ-sensor 2.0 type 2210 and 1210, as well as a variety of OE sensors, for example Ford, Mercedes, Renault and Hyundai.

The new product is now available at TPMSEuroShop.com.