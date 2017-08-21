RepairPal Launches New Shop Dashboard For Shop Owners



RepairPal, a leading automotive repair web resource, unveiled the all-new Shop Dashboard for its 2,000-plus Certified shops today. The company says the manages customer work orders from the initial contact to the verified customer experience reviews at the end. The fully responsive design works on any computer or mobile device, making it easy to monitor shop activity from the office, garage or even at home.

“The main goal for the Dashboard is to make it simple and fast for shops to manage their RepairPal customers,” said Art Shaw, CEO of RepairPal. “Shop owners can quickly see all of the calls, emails and tows RepairPal provides through an experience-focused dashboard, only available to those approved in the Certified network.”

By logging in, shop owners can immediately track and respond to customer activity in one location. Features include:

See exactly where RepairPal customer traffic is coming from and understand how RepairPal Certification is paying off in real dollars

Quickly track from the customer’s first call, through the final invoicing, putting service quality and customer retention first

Manage shop listing details directly from the Dashboard, ensuring every detail is immediately up-to-date for new customers

Convert new customers conveniently by participating in Q&A from one of more than 4 million monthly visitors on RepairPal’s main website

The Shop Dashboard has launched to the full network of Certified shops with additional features and tools being added in the coming months. To view a demo or watch a webinar hosted by Joseph Audette, director of product, click here.