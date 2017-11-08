News
ago

Purolator Introduces 76 New Part Numbers

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,

View bio

Mitchell 1 Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration At AAPEX With Product Innovations

Purolator Introduces 76 New Part Numbers

Hunter's Revolution Tire Changer's WalkAway Capability Reduces Tire Changing And Balancing Times

Robinair Announces New Heavy-Duty A/C Machine With Automatic Function

MACS Reminds The Aftermarket To Be Aware Of Changes To Section 609 Requirements In 2018

ALI Moves Into Larger Headquarters, Opens LiftLab

Hankook Tire Furthers Honda Partnership

JohnDow Introduces New Dynamic TPMS Programmable Solution

Lumax Offers New Heavy-Duty Quick-Release Grease Coupler

LIQUI MOLY Introduces New Oils


Purolator, a manufacturer of automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, has announced the introduction of 76 new part numbers to the Purolator, PurolatorONE and PurolatorTECH product lines. The new part numbers include 21 oil, 39 air and 16 cabin air filters, with a focus on covering both new and late-model applications.

“Purolator’s continuing commitment to new product introductions and development is reiterated in this new number announcement,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “This introduction significantly increases our product offering coverage for both the retail and commercial channels.”

The new part numbers fit a wide variety of vehicles, including many 2017-’18 models such as the Honda Civic, GMC Acadia, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Sonata, to name a few. For more information on Purolator and its new product introductions, visit pureoil.com.

Show Full Article