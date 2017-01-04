Pico Technology Current Clamp Covers Gasoline And Diesel Applications



The 200 A / 2000 A current clamp from Pico Technology allows you to measure up to 2,000 amps without cutting, disconnecting or stripping wires. Simply clamp the jaws around the cable to be tested and plug the clamp into your PicoScope.

Before the launch of this probe the company recommended the TA019 (600 A) for working on the starting and charging systems of petrol passenger cars and the PP253 (2000 A) clamp for high compression diesel engines. The TA167 (200 A / 2000 A) covers both these applications in one probe with improved range and sensitivity, lower noise and faster response, says the company.

The TA167 features a 200 A mode for better performance at lower currents and has an increased jaw size. It also features an auto power-down facility to save battery life when not in use (this feature can be disabled for battery drain / shutdown current testing).

A review of this current probe is available on the Pico forum.

