Permatex Introduces Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser

Permatex Introduces Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, recently launched a new and very powerful parts cleaner and degreaser that features an advanced biodegradable formulation. Permatex Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser, P/N 12546, incorporates new innovative Carbon-Cutting Technology that completely removes tough carbon, oil and grease without the need for petroleum solvents, abrasives or acids.

Permatex Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser delivers tough cleaning performance with less scrubbing effort and uses a proprietary corrosion inhibiting formula that prevents flash rusting and leaves a clean surface, the company says. The cleaner is non-flammable and does not generate fumes. It is safe to use, VOC compliant and safe for home disposal.

Dan Clarke, Permatex senior product manager, notes, “Our new heavy duty cleaner is one of the toughest and most effective cleaning and degreasing products we’ve ever developed for automotive applications. It can be used anywhere in the shop. Its easy to use, saves time, and requires no prep. In a recent dwell time test, Permatex Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser was able to remove 99.7 percent of all the oil from the applied substrate.”

Key applications include: engines, transmissions, rear differentials, undercarriage, machinery, tools, workbenches, garage floors/walls, asphalt, stainless steel, chrome and exhaust hoods.

Available in 1 gal. jug.

For more information, visit permatex.com.

