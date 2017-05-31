Monster Introduces New 12V Ultra-Safe Lithium Ion Jump Starter



Power electronic devices and jump-start a variety of vehicles with the new 12V lithium ion jump starter from Monster.

From ATV to pickup trucks, the Monster jump starter (MST8028) can get you back up and running with its powerful 18,000 mAh battery, offering 300 cold cranking amps and 700 peak amps.

With that kind of power, Monster incorporated the latest safety technology to ensure safe and efficient charging. It automatically minimizes energy consumption and includes spark-proof technology, as well as reverse polarity and overcharge protection. This jump starter is wrapped in aluminum for superior protection, has internal temperature sensors that adjust the charge based on ambient climate, has internal voltage difference sensors to adjust charge based on individual cell condition and dynamically changes charge current when a load is placed on the battery.

The MST8028 has three onboard power ports: 19V for laptops, 12V for standard 12V accessories and 5V for charging any standard USB device. It includes a lighted charge indicator and auto-off switch.

It has a built-in flashlight with patterns for emergency use. The built-in Nano lithium batteries can hold a charge for up to a year and not only will it jump-start any car, truck, motorcycle or powersports vehicle multiple times, but also provides hours of backup power to all of your electronic devices.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

The Monster jump starter comes in a splash-proof case and contains: HD battery clamps, a USB charging cable with four adapters covering the most popular electronic devices, a 12V cigarette lighter adapter, wall charger and an OBD II memory saver to keep power to the vehicle while you change the battery.

Monster products are available exclusively through the mobile tool distribution channel. Ask your mobile tool dealer today about the MST8028.

For more information, click HERE.