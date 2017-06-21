Mayhew Tools Launches New ProGrip Hook And Pick Product Line

Mayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools) announces the launch of a new ProGrip Hook and Pick product line. The new line, featuring Mayhew’s signature ProGrip handle, includes over 30 unique hooks and picks and 11 convenient sets, from miniature, to heavy-duty and extra-long. The varying lengths, shapes and angle bends are uniquely designed for an array of industrial, automotive and hardware applications. All of the tools, including marking and hole-making picks, O-ring picks, trim tools and hose picks, consist of an alloy steel shank with black oxide finish to deter rust and are made in the USA.

The ergonomic ProGrip handle, made of highly resilient Polypropylene with an over-molded Thermoplastic Elastomer soft grip, has two patented ribs around its neck to allow for maximum transfer of torque from the hand to the tool and a slip-free grip when pushing or prying. Additionally, the rounded end rolls smoothly onto the heel of the palm, reducing friction and hand fatigue. All of the tools in the line are designed for easy access into tight spaces and provides necessary leverage in close-quarters to position, retrieve or remove parts, or easily maneuver around obstacles that otherwise would be troublesome.

Additional use applications include:

Marking or tracing crisp, accurate lines on work pieces;

Puncturing or enlarging holes in leather, canvas or wood;

Removing O-rings, springs and spacers;

Extracting door panels and molding rivet fasteners without damage; and

Positioning, installing, separating or removing of radiator, heater, vacuum or other transmission lines/hoses from their fittings.

The available hook and pick sets are as follows:

Item # Description 13090 4 Pc. ProGrip Miniature Pick Set 13091 4 Pc. ProGrip Miniature Long Pick Set 13092 4 Pc. ProGrip Miniature Seal Removal Set 13093 3 Pc. ProGrip Marking & Hole Making Set 13094 4 Pc. ProGrip Hook and Pick Set 13095 6 Pc. ProGrip Long Pick Set 13096 4 Pc. ProGrip Hose Pick Set 13097 6 Pc. ProGrip Hose Pick Set 13098 4 Pc. ProGrip O-Ring Removal Set 13075 4 Pc. ProGrip Trim Tool “U” Notch Set 13076 4 Pc. ProGrip Trim Tool “V” Notch Set 13077 4 Pc. ProGrip Trim Tool

For more information on the hook and pick tools and sets, contact Mayhew Tools at 800-872-0037 or click here to download brochure.