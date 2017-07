MAS Industries, a North America-based manufacturer of premium chassis parts and control arms, has introduced 158 new part numbers that cover more than 93 million vehicle service possibilities.

The 158 new numbers are available now and include parts for the following applications, among others:

2014-’17 Mazda 3

2008-’12 Honda Accord

2017 Buick LaCrosse

2016-’17 Chevrolet Malibu

Click here to download the buyers guide.