MAS Industries, a North America-based manufacturer of premium chassis parts and control arms, has announced the introduction of 100 new part numbers, covering more than 1.6 million vehicle service possibilities.

The parts cover many applications, including:

2001-’08 Jaguar X-Type

2013-’17 Land Rover Range Rover

MAS Industries, which began operations in 1997, has distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.