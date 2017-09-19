MANN+HUMMEL Announces New Brake Dust Particulate Filter



MANN+HUMMEL has designed new brake dust particulate filter that it says substantially reduces the particulates created while braking.

According to the company, braking in city traffic creates significantly more dust than exhaust emissions. Every braking action creates brake dust through friction on the brake disc and brake pads. This is mainly comprised of particulates, and due to the small particle size, they are harmful to health and the environment. The brake dust contributes considerably towards the pollution caused by particulates from road traffic. More than 90 percent of brake dust consists of ultra-fine particles which have a negative effect on human health. A study from the World Health Organization came to the conclusion that 92 percent of humans live in areas where air pollution is above the permissible level.

After successful lab tests, the brake dust particulate filter is now being tested in the “fine dust eater” fleet by MANN+HUMMEL to measure performance in real driving conditions. The newly developed brake dust particulate filter from MANN+HUMMEL considerably reduces the emission of particulates, and as a result, less brake dust particulates are able to penetrate the ambient air in traffic. The filter can be adapted to existing installation space in the area of the brake disc. The brake dust particulate filter is suitable for use with all types of vehicles, ranging from electric vehicles to hybrid vehicles and conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

The robust housing of the filter fitted close to the brake caliper allows the filter to prevent the emission directly at the source of fine dust to the ambient air. This is especially useful in city traffic, where frequent braking occurs. The filter medium, which efficiently filters the various particle sizes, is made from a material which is resistant to temperature and corrosion. The retention of the fine dust directly at the place where it is created prevents the soiling of alloy rims and to a large extent the tedious removal of the entrenched brake dust .

The brake dust particulate filter from MANN+HUMMEL, with its robust design, can be implemented in the existing installation space and also can become a colored styling element.

In addition to use in motor cars, the brake dust particulate filter also can be used in commercial vehicles and railway applications.