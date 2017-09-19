Lumax Offers Multi-Purpose 2-Piece Strap Wrench Set

The Lumax LX-1819 is a two-piece multi-purpose strap wrench set that includes one large (24”/60cm) and one small (20”/50cm) handed strap wrench. It has a non-slip, industrial strength, rubber strap, built for durability.

The LX-1819 has a flexible strap that fits any shape filter and avoids surface damage. The large filter wrench has a range from 1” to 6-1/2” (25mm to 165mm) in diameter. The small filter wrench has a range from 3/8” to 5-1/4” (10mm to 133mm) in diameter.

The wrenches are versatile for use on automobiles, tractors, home applications, etc.

