LTI Tools Introduces Hollow End Line Taps

Be prepared for the A/C season with LTI Tools’ Hollow End Line Taps (LT991).

PROBLEM: A/C and hydraulic line fitting threads become corroded over time and are damaged in the disconnect process, requiring complete line removal to repair.

SOLUTION: Hollow end line taps rethread female fittings without line removal. The hollow end tap slides over the flared end of the line easily, rethreading the female connector.

Use on A/C, brakes, oil, transmission and heater lines and coils.

Includes eight popular sizes: 14mm, 16mm, 18mm, 20mm, 22mm, 24mm, 27mm and 1-1/8”.

