News
ago

John Bean Introduces V-Series Of Wheel Alignment Systems

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Learn 10 Steps For Daily Two-Post Lift Inspection In Short Rotary Lift Video

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder

John Bean Introduces V-Series Of Wheel Alignment Systems

Elite Announces Dates For New Online Sales Course

MOOG Launches New 'Leader Of The Pack' Competition For NASCAR Fans

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand To Speed Up Multi-Code Diagnostics

Stant Announces Coverage For Integrated Thermostat Housings

Hunter Releases Next-Generation WinAlign Consoles

MAHLE Service Solutions Offers TechPRO VDS Combo Kit For Light And Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics


The new John Bean V-Series of wheel alignment systems are designed to help shops reduce alignment times while, at the same time, increase accuracy. With six options to choose from, the John Bean V-Series has the right system to align with any shop environment.

“John Bean V-Series aligners offer a wide array of options that fit the needs of any shop, whether they perform one alignment a day or one an hour,” said Adam Brown, product manager for John Bean. “V-Series aligners provide the smallest, lightest-weight targets and wheel clamps that we have ever offered, plus a much simpler, intuitive operation. The V-Series will help shops accurately perform more alignment jobs more quickly, increasing shop efficiency, productivity and profitability.”

The John Bean V-Series of Wheel Alignment System includes:

V3400 – The ultimate in mobility, precision and ease-of-use for the unbeatable accuracy that high-volume alignment shops and OEM dealerships require.

V3300 – Provides fast and precise alignments and its innovative notification system gives the user beneficial data that helps prevent mistakes.

V2400 – One of the most advanced alignment systems available, the V2400 combines OEM features, precision accuracy and user-friendly features with a conventional imaging aligner design.

V2300 – Advanced technology in the smallest and lightweight XD target system ever offered by John Bean improves productivity for high-volume shops.

V2200 – An intuitive interface, easy-to-use software and customizable workflows for advanced alignment service without the need for specialized techs.

V1200 – Installation, measurement, maintenance and service made easy with a compact design that functions in shorter bay lengths with less space required in front of the lift.

V3450 – The portable, lightweight V3450 enables the user to run a quick check in under a minute inside the shop or on the service drive. Features AC400 wheel clamps that attach with a single fast-action adjustment knob and only make contact with the tire, eliminating the worry of damaging the rims.

To learn more about John Bean V-Series of Wheel Alignment Systems and other wheel service products, call 877-482-4866 or visit johnbean.com.

Show Full Article