Building on its successful partnership with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. has announced its return as the title rights sponsor of next year’s DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas. The weekend event will be held March 31 through April 2, 2017, at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals is the fourth of 24 races in the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. The company said it is renewing its sponsorship for the 2017 season based on the tremendous response it has received as a supporting sponsor of the full 2016 circuit.

“NHRA shares our values of excellence and innovation,” said Larry Fidance, manager of marketing for DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc., who announced the 2017 partnership with NHRA at AAPEX 2016. “We’re thrilled to build on our relationships with this outstanding organization and its teams to showcase DENSO sparks plugs as a championship product the pros rely on at the track and motorists depend on every day.”

DENSO spark plugs powered top teams in nearly all of the drag racing classes throughout the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello series, which ended Nov. 10-13 with the NHRA Finals in Pomona, California. DENSO has spark plugs to meet the needs of every driver. For more information, visit densoautoparts.com/spark-plugs.