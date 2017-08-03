Clore Automotive Offers New Jump-N-Carry 12-Volt Lithium Jump Starter And Power Supply



Clore Automotive introduces the new Model No. JNC318, 12-Volt Jump Starter and Power Supply, from Jump-N-Carry. The JNC318 combines robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience, including preheat capability for improved performance in extreme cold temperatures, USB outlets to power small electronics, 12-volt power supply capability and a high intensity LED work light.

With 700 Peak Amps and 330 Start Assist Amps of starting power, the JNC318 can tackle a wide variety of starting tasks in numerous application environments, including automotive, marine, light truck, agricultural and fleet starting, says the company. It incorporates numerous features to make jump starting safer for the operator and vehicle being serviced, including reverse polarity protection, backfeed protection, overvoltage protection, short circuit protection and overheat protection. The preHeat function improves starting capabilities in extreme cold temperature — simply switch this function on and the unit will preheat the battery and alert the operator when the unit is ready to jump start the vehicle.

The JNC318 utilizes a UL-approved lithium battery and adds convenience features to extend its capabilities. It features two USB outlets to power small electronics. Also included is a 12-volt female adapter, allowing the JNC318 to power accessories from its 12V 10A output or be used as a memory saver when changing out a vehicle battery. It features a high intensity LED work light for use in nighttime starting or other emergency situations. Charging is easy with the included AC charger and its automatic charging routine. The unit comes packaged in a convenient zipper case for easy transport and storage.

More information can be found at cloreautomotive.com.