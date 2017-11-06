Centric Parts Introduces Next Generation PQ PRO Disc Brake Pads

Centric Parts , a division of APC Automotive Technologies, and one of North America’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of aftermarket brake and chassis components, has just introduced the next generation of disc brake pads. Called PQ PRO by Posi Quiet, this advanced friction line has been developed with the professional technician in mind and addresses key service issues that plague many of today’s professional service technicians and their customers, such as brake fade, weak braking response and excessive noise.

In developing PQ PRO Disc Brake Pads, Centric Parts combined its brake friction development capabilities with cutting edge technology enhancements. PQ PRO is a brake pad line that offers confidence and peace of mind to the technician and delivers safety and comfort to the customer.

PQ PRO features application-specific friction compounds engineered to match or exceed original performance specifications, to ensure reliable stopping power. The pads are enhanced with the addition of a Mu500 friction coating that provides an immediate increase in Mu (stopping power) right out of the box. Advanced multi-layer shims are employed to eliminate noise. Specifically designed hardware is included with each brake pad set to guarantee full restoration of brake system performance, extend service life and eliminate noise caused by pad vibration.

To increase technician and customer confidence, every set of PQ PRO brake pads is backed by a one-year Centric Assured Roadside Assistance Guarantee, which provides the customer added peace of mind and a free ride back to the shop for any brake related issue.

The new PQ PRO by Posi Quiet brake pad line offers application coverage for a wide range of passenger cars, light trucks, vans and SUVs. The PQ PRO line features more than 1,200 SKUs, covering 108 vehicles makes and 2,393 models from 1957 to 2019.

PQ PRO by Posi Quiet joins the extensive Centric Parts brake pad product lineup, which includes Posi Quiet, Centric Premium, Tactical Police, Fleet Performance and CTek.