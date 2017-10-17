Bosch Introduces Snow Driver Windshield Wiper Blade

Bosch has introduced the Snow Driver, a new windshield wiper providing advanced winter dependability. Tested to perform at -20°F, the new windshield wiper is now available at select retailers in North America.

To protect against snow and ice build up, a patented beam design features an aerodynamic grooved spoiler for reliable and consistent wiping performance across the entire windshield. In addition, a specially coated wiping edge allows for a clean and quiet wipe and provides added flexibility for improved visibility in the changing winter elements and conditions.

Bosch Snow Driver is equipped with the Click-On adapter system, offering 96 percent coverage through just 12 part numbers. The adapter system covers hook and pin connections as well as the increasing range of OE connections. Installation is quick and easy, and the pre-installed adapter will work with 80 percent of applications, Bosch says.

For more information, visit BoschAutoParts.com.