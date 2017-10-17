News
ago

Bosch Introduces Snow Driver Windshield Wiper Blade

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Bosch Introduces Snow Driver Windshield Wiper Blade

LIQUI MOLY Introduces New Oils

Coolant Leak Repair Manufacturer K-Seal Launches New Website

MotorVac Cool Smoke HP Detects Turbo And Exhaust Leaks

Bosch Launches New Line Of Automotive Light Bulbs

Mazda, DENSO And Toyota Sign Joint Technology Development Contract For Electric Vehicles

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Philips Unveils Ultinon LED, A New And Advanced Generation Of Automotive Lighting, Company Says

Yellow Jacket Offers Refrigerant Management System For R-134a And R-1234yf

MANN+HUMMEL Announces New Brake Dust Particulate Filter

Bosch has introduced the Snow Driver, a new windshield wiper providing advanced winter dependability. Tested to perform at -20°F, the new windshield wiper is now available at select retailers in North America.

To protect against snow and ice build up, a patented beam design features an aerodynamic grooved spoiler for reliable and consistent wiping performance across the entire windshield. In addition, a specially coated wiping edge allows for a clean and quiet wipe and provides added flexibility for improved visibility in the changing winter elements and conditions.

Bosch Snow Driver is equipped with the Click-On adapter system, offering 96 percent coverage through just 12 part numbers. The adapter system covers hook and pin connections as well as the increasing range of OE connections. Installation is quick and easy, and the pre-installed adapter will work with 80 percent of applications, Bosch says.

For more information, visit BoschAutoParts.com.

Show Full Article