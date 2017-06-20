News/Autoland Scientech
Autoland Scientech Diagnostic Software Supports More Than 40 Manufacturers

The iSCAN II wt from Autoland Scientech provides OEM-level diagnostics for more than 40 automotive manufacturers.

External modules, such as a scope meter, battery tester, ignition tester, etc., are available for different testing purposes. Integrated online features include a database and troubleshooting.

Truck diagnostics are also included for Hino, Fuso, Isuzu, UD and Dyna, while wireless communication is available via built-in Bluetooth.

