Autel Introduces Interchangeable Valve Stems For TPMS Sensors



The exclusive Autel MX-Sensor patented press release valve design allows rubber and metal sensor valves to be freely interchanged by hand, without requiring a tool for sensor head fitting. Autel MX-Sensors are built to match or exceed OEM sensors in frequency strength and durability, says the company.

MX-Sensors (315 and 433MHz), the programmable universal sensors, offered in Clamp-in and Snap-in options, are both smart and efficient specially built for sensor replacement to perform like OE sensors, in terms of signal interval, durability and functionality, supporting up 90% of North American, European and Asian vehicles and covering over 98% of all OE sensors on the market. The MX-Sensor solution will greatly simplify your inventory management and lower investment and sales loss.

Built to perform like OE sensor, in terms of signal, durability and functionality

Automotive battery grade to meet severe weather conditions

High-precision air valve to prevent air leakage

Replaceable aluminum valve stem is anodized for corrosion resistance (for Clamp-in sensor)

Robust clamp-in pivoting stem design allows for 0-35 degrees angle adjustment to fit all types of wheels (for Clamp-in Sensor)

Fast and simple assembly minimizes installation time

Autel guarantees MX-Sensors are free from manufacturing defects for a period of 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first.