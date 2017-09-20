Autel Introduces Interchangeable Valve Stems For TPMS Sensors
The exclusive Autel MX-Sensor patented press release valve design allows rubber and metal sensor valves to be freely interchanged by hand, without requiring a tool for sensor head fitting. Autel MX-Sensors are built to match or exceed OEM sensors in frequency strength and durability, says the company.
MX-Sensors (315 and 433MHz), the programmable universal sensors, offered in Clamp-in and Snap-in options, are both smart and efficient specially built for sensor replacement to perform like OE sensors, in terms of signal interval, durability and functionality, supporting up 90% of North American, European and Asian vehicles and covering over 98% of all OE sensors on the market. The MX-Sensor solution will greatly simplify your inventory management and lower investment and sales loss.
- Built to perform like OE sensor, in terms of signal, durability and functionality
- Automotive battery grade to meet severe weather conditions
- High-precision air valve to prevent air leakage
- Replaceable aluminum valve stem is anodized for corrosion resistance (for Clamp-in sensor)
- Robust clamp-in pivoting stem design allows for 0-35 degrees angle adjustment to fit all types of wheels (for Clamp-in Sensor)
- Fast and simple assembly minimizes installation time
Autel guarantees MX-Sensors are free from manufacturing defects for a period of 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first.