ATEQ TPMS Service Tool Software License



Keep your ATEQ TPMS tool up-to-date with a software subscription.

A software license gives your TPMS service tools access to frequent updates, which include the latest vehicle information, programmable sensor brands, manuals, auto relearn instructions, OBD II procedures and part number references.

Annual software subscriptions are available through your local dealer for the VT36, VT55 and VT56 tools.

These TPMS service tools are essential in activating, reading and programming all leading aftermarket and OEM sensors.

Tools display tire pressure, temperature, sensor ID and battery status data and assist with make/model/year-specific relearn procedures.

