Alert Stamping Offers Tilt-And-Twist Battery-Operated Task Light

The KTB14S Tilt-and-Twist Battery-Operated Task Light from Alert Stamping features 14 SMD LEDs that produce 150 Lumens.

The light’s head tilts 90° and rotates 360°.

It features a stand-up magnetic base, dual brightness levels, three-position push switch in handle, top and bottom bumpers, ergonomic finger grips and a top hang hook that rotates 360°.

The light operates on three replaceable AA batteries.

