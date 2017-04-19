News/Advanced Radiant Systems
Advanced Radiant Systems Offers Adaptive Heating Technology

ImportCar Staff Writers

Advanced Radiant Systems Offers Adaptive Heating Technology

Advanced Radiant Systems’ Modulating Unitary Range (VA) modulates both fuel and air simultaneously for a true modulation benefit.

These units are exceptionally suited for areas in a facility with inconsistent heating demands, says the company.

The VA Range automatically adjusts air and gas to properly regulate the temperature in a given space.

The direct analog signal and effective and non-proprietary controls make operation simple.

The VA is not preprogrammed; it reads the room and adjusts itself accordingly. Therefore, the output of energy will be a steady stream, eliminating temperatures dips and rises.

