ZF Aftermarket Technical Training Department Receives Accreditation From ASE

ZF Aftermarket has announced that its technical training program has been officially accredited as an ASE Training Provider of Continuing Automotive Service Education. The mission of ZF Aftermarket’s Technical Training department is to provide in-depth knowledge of automotive technology to industry students, technicians and professionals. By receiving this accreditation, ZF says it has the opportunity to engage and educate more technicians across the country.

Headed by two top-level technical trainers, Dirk Fuchs and Francisco Moreno, their experience in the automotive industry stretches more than 20 years. Both technical trainers began their work at ZF Aftermarket in different departments, Fuchs in warranty management and Moreno working on the remanufacturing production line. These previous experiences allow both trainers to offer a different perspective when educating technicians.

Training for All

“We want technicians to be able to not only receive the knowledge required to service and repair a unit but also to feel confident they are receiving training from an organization that is committed to provide training within set standards,” said Dirk Fuchs, ZF Aftermarket technical training manager. “[ASE accreditation] has helped us cultivate an entirely new training strategy. We are developing new training objectives and content retention procedures that will ensure every technician who attends one of our trainings leaves with a new wealth of knowledge regarding automotive technology.”

Accreditation Process

The Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) program is a voluntary process that analyzes an organization’s training program against industry standards. Evaluated by the Automotive Training Managers Council (ATMC) and granted by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the CASE program strives to provide technicians with the most efficient way of identifying quality training in the industry.

Organizations that wish to have their training programs accredited must complete a variety of steps including hosting members of the ATMC in a training-like experience.

During the process, members of the ATMC sat down with the ZF Aftermarket Technical Training team to learn more about the department, the programs offered and the company’s technical trainers.

“ZF Technical Training is committed to ensuring technicians who receive ZF training are getting the most useful, high-quality training out in the market, and receiving the ASE accreditation demonstrates that,” Francisco Moreno, ZF Aftermarket technical trainer.

The ZF Aftermarket Technical Training department offers a variety of hands-on training opportunities in the field such as on-site customer trainings, partnered technician trainings and hosted webinars. Moving into 2018, ZF Aftermarket says it will be offering even more opportunities for technicians to learn from its certified trainers.