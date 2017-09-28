ZF Aftermarket Brings Race Dreams To Life With AAPEX, SEMA Show Attendee Giveaway



ZF Aftermarket has launched a “once-in-a-lifetime” giveaway for one lucky winner at this year’s AAPEX and SEMA shows. Attendees of both shows will have the opportunity to enter the ZF Dream Race Contest for a chance to win two VIP, special access tickets to an IMSA, ZF partner race of their choice, airfare for two to the nearest city to the race, a hotel room for up to three nights and spending money.

“At ZF Aftermarket, our goal is to bring the best overall experience to our customers at all levels; through the products on the shelf to the displays at our booths,” said Meagan Moody, ZF Aftermarket marketing communications manager. “At both AAPEX and SEMA this year, we are bringing our newest and most innovative automotive technology as well as the top technical training department to demonstrate the mechanics of ZF technology with attendees.

“With the incorporation of the ZF Dream Race Contest in our show booths, we hope to inspire our customers to continue to pursue their dreams until they become a reality,” said Moody.

To enter the ZF Dream Race Contest, attendees can pre-register at ZFDreamRace.com. Participants will then visit the ZF Aftermarket booth, No. 5061, at the AAPEX show to receive their ZF Pit Pass and enter. After receiving the pit pass, participants will receive a chance to win a second prize when visiting the ZF Aftermarket booth, No. 61010, at the SEMA show. The winner will be announced live on Friday, Nov. 3, at the ZF SEMA booth.

The grand-prize winner will receive two VIP, special access tickets to an IMSA race of their choice. IMSA, America’s premier sports car organization, sanctions the premier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge plus five exciting single-marque series, competing at North America’s premier circuits.

At both the AAPEX and SEMA show, ZF Aftermarket will showcase innovative automotive technology from aftermarket brands: SACHS, Lemförder, TRW, Openmatics, ZF and STABILUS.

Show attendees will get a chance to see the ZF Aftermarket Mobile Technical Training Van, two top racing vehicles, the ZF Motorsports trailer and product demonstrations. ZF Technical Training team also will host product training sessions throughout the week and at both AAPEX and SEMA.

