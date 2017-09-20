News
Yellow Jacket Offers Refrigerant Management System For R-134a And R-1234yf

Designed to meet today’s tough service standards, the Yellow Jacket Refrigerant Management System (RMS) 37840 for R-134a and 37860 for R-1234yf provide full-cycle recovery/recycle/evacuate/recharge to bring the vehicle back to factory specifications. The easy-to-use, portable, full color interface walks you quickly through each step for easy operation and fast service.

Not ready for R-1234yf? Purchase the 37840 for R-134a today and Yellow Jacket can update it to R-1234yf later with the company’s optional (one-time use) conversion kit.

To obtain pressure readings in a snap, each RMS unit comes with a YELLOW JACKET ManTooth Wireless Digital Pressure/Temperature Gauge so you can test the A/C system without losing refrigerant. The free downloadable app wirelessly calculates and displays the A/C system’s actual pressures in an easy-to-read color format on the RMS tablet, as well as iOS or Android devices.

Real-time remote support, including set-up/start-up assistance. With the system’s Window’s-based control tablet, we can remotely access your machine and provide training to show you how to use the machine and navigate the screens. All you need is a wireless connection. In addition, we can perform remote diagnostics, including using the tablet to take live video or photographs during the session if you need to show us something specific.