WIX Filters Globally Releases 398 New Parts In First 3 Quarters Of 2017

Continuing its tradition of providing comprehensive filtration coverage for the automotive and industrial markets, global filtration manufacturer WIX Filters has introduced 398 new parts to date in 2017. Product introductions include more than 200 new parts for Mexico and Central American markets.

“WIX has had an exceptional year of new part development and product innovation. We’re constantly working to target every application, foreign and domestic,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for WIX. “We’re expecting the number of parts to grow throughout the rest of the year, including 2018 applications.”

This total includes industrial, premium light-duty and premium heavy-duty filter applications for 2017 and 2018 applications. WIX says it also has dramatically improved its international application coverage with these new offerings.

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.