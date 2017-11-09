WIX Filters, Babcox Media Present Tobi Klunder-Edmonds, Edmonds Import Auto With 4th Annual WIX Driving Performance Award



WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, and Babcox Media named Tobi Klunder-Edmonds and Edmonds Import Auto in Palmer, Alaska as the fourth annual WIX Driving Performance Award winner at the AWDA conference on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas.

“Edmonds Import Auto is an incredible auto organization and we are thrilled to present them with the Driving Performance award this year,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “It’s clear Tobi and her entire team have a passion for the industry, proven through their exceptional customer service.”

Edmonds Import Auto opened its doors in October of 2008 and is a NAPA AutoCare and Bosch Certified Service Center with several auto repair certifications, including ASE, BBB and AskPatty.com. All of its professional technicians are ASE-certified and thoroughly experienced in auto repair and maintenance services.

Klunder-Edmonds’ passion for the industry began in college while shipping and receiving for a Toyota dealer; she now has more than a decade of automotive experience.

“We are extremely proud to receive the Driving Performance Award,” said Klunder-Edmonds, owner of Edmonds Import Auto. “My career goal is to use the success and presence as a local business to give back to our community and further the value of the automotive repair industry on a local and national scale. We couldn’t be more excited to take home this honor.”

For more information about WIX, visit wixfilters.com.