WIX Filters And Babcox Media Are Looking For ‘Game Changing’ Shops

WIX Filters is partnering with Babcox Media to sponsor the 2017 “Driving Performance” Award that recognizes Game Changers in automotive service.

The Driving Performance Award judging criteria looks at what innovative shops are doing to raise the bar at the front counter and in the bays — shops that truly are “changing the game” by revolutionizing the customers’ vehicle repair experience, from start to finish.

The winner will receive a trip to Las Vegas during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in November. The highlight of the trip will be the Night of Excellence Dinner where they will be honored in front of industry leaders.

The WIX Driving Performance Award committee is looking for the best examples of excellence in automotive repair and customer service — shops that are a cut above the rest!

To enter, visit wixdrivingperformanceaward.com.  The deadline to enter is September 8, 2017.

