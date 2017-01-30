News/Wiper motors
ago

WAI Expands Wiper Motor Product Coverage

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

AMSOIL Offers Heavy-Duty Metal Protector

WAI Expands Wiper Motor Product Coverage

GM, Honda Establish Joint Venture Operation

Mohawk Offers 12,000-Lb. Low-Ceiling Two-Post Lift

Purolator Introduces 10 New Part Numbers To Premium Oil Filter Line

Tenneco Supplying Clean Air Technologies On All-New Daimler NRM Engine Family

Registration Now Open For ToolTech 2017

Monroe 'Quick $30' Promotion Rewards Service Professionals For Monroe Quick-Strut Premium Assembly Sales

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage


WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing and distribution company of rotating electrical, ignition and engine management products, has announced an expansion of its wiper motor product coverage.

WAI expanded its wiper motor coverage with the introduction of 38 wiper motors, covering more than 14 million vehicles in operation. The depth of coverage makes WAI one of the largest suppliers of 100 percent new automotive wiper motors in North America, according to the company.

WAI says its 100 percent new wiper motors provide the automotive aftermarket ready to install quality wiper motors guaranteed and tested to function in all climates. WAI wiper motors are engineered to meet and exceed OEM specifications. Extensive cycle testing for more than 1.5 million cycles ensures long product life, the company states. Wiper motors include pulse boards, mounting grommets and crank arm when required.

“Our extensive wiper motor product coverage allows our customers immediate access to the products they need,” said Matthew Bernard, global product manager. “As a result, they can deliver a higher quality product to their customer at a competitive value.”

For a complete listing of these new products, contact your WAI sales representative toll-free at 800-877-3340 or visit waiglobal.com.

Show Full Article