VIDEO: Keep Everything Synchronized On A Timing Belt Replacement Job
Andrew Markel goes over three tips to keep the crank and camshaft aligned when replacing a timing belt. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: Keep Everything Synchronized On A Timing Belt Replacement Job
VIDEO: Reprogram The Steering Angle Sensor On A Power Steering Job
VIDEO: Charging System Diagnostics
VIDEO: Complete Radiator Replacement
Andrew Markel goes over three tips to keep the crank and camshaft aligned when replacing a timing belt. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.