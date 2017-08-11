Original Video/scan tool
VIDEO: Reprogram The Steering Angle Sensor On A Power Steering Job

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,administrator

Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.

Andrew Markel explains the easily forgettable step of reprogramming the steering angle sensor after replacing the steering rack and pump. Sponsored by Nissan.

