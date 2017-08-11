VIDEO: Reprogram The Steering Angle Sensor On A Power Steering Job
Andrew Markel explains the easily forgettable step of reprogramming the steering angle sensor after replacing the steering rack and pump. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: Reprogram The Steering Angle Sensor On A Power Steering Job
VIDEO: Charging System Diagnostics
VIDEO: Complete Radiator Replacement
Andrew Markel explains the easily forgettable step of reprogramming the steering angle sensor after replacing the steering rack and pump. Sponsored by Nissan.