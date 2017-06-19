VIDEO: Replacing Gear Oil In Drivetrain Components
Andrew Markel stresses the importance of replacing lubrication in drivetrain components to prevent damage to the many parts inside them. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
